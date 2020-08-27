Advertisement

Indiana election officials going forward with normal election

By Megan Smedley
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As the RNC wraps up Thursday night, Indiana counties can start finalizing their ballots and send them out to voters.

Indiana election officials are expecting between 1.3-1.8 million Hoosiers to vote absentee by mail this election.

There have already been 99,146 requests so far this year for absentee ballots compared to 53,818 at this point in 2016.

The U.S. Postal Service says in order to make sure your ballot is counted have your application mailed by October 19 and mail your completed ballot by October 27.

The state is also working with the postal service to limit delays.

“We are working with the post office to make sure that ballots are prioritized by the postal service and are received in a timely manner,” Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson said. “The post office is helping counties design envelopes so mail sorters and carriers can easily identify election mail and prioritize its delivery to voters and to the counties when a voter returns a ballot.”

Poll workers be fully equipped with PPE including N-95 masks. There will also be PPE available for all voters at polling stations.

Absentee voting will also remain in place this year with the usual reasons for being able to obtain an absentee ballot.

Reasons to vote absentee include if you are traveling on Election Day, if you have to work the entire time when polls are open, if you are 65 years old or older, if you have a disability or if you are confined to your home due to an illness.

However, Lawson says coronavirus fears are not considered a valid excuse.

“If you are confined to your home because you have a condition that puts you at high risk, and you are self-isolating, you may qualify to vote absentee by mail,” Lawson said. “But if you still are going to the grocery store or running other errands, you’re not confined to your home. I want to take this moment to point out that recent traffic patterns show a return to near normal for Hoosiers. We know that Hoosiers are returning to their normal activities.”

Lawson suggested that people who have coronavirus fears should vote as early as possible in person.

Early voting begins October 6.

For more information on voting in this year’s election including absentee voting and polling places, please visit indianavoters.com

