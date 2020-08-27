Advertisement

Hurricane Laura is Louisiana’s strongest storm in more than a century

Catastrophic damage reported along the storm's landfall region
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Aug. 27, 2020
Hurricane Laura made early-morning landfall in southwestern Louisiana near the Texas border as a menacing Category 4 storm. Winds of 150mph battered the shoreline near Lake Charles.

The storm’s power has raised fears of a 20-foot storm surge that forecasters say would be “unsurvivable” and capable of sinking entire communities on the coast. The storm surge is expected to affect communities within 20 miles of the Gulf.

Authorities have asked coastal residents to evacuate, but some chose to stay in place.

Laura arrives this morning as the most powerful hurricane to strike the US so far this year. Forecasters say up to 15 inches of rain could fall.

