Former Notre Dame basketball captain Rex Pflueger signs pro contract with the Newscastle Eagles

The man who has played the most basketball games in a Fighting Irish uniform is now taking his talents across the pond
(WNDU)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The man who has played the most basketball games in a Fighting Irish uniform is now taking his talents across the pond.

Former Notre Dame men’s basketball captain Rex Pflueger has signed his first pro contract with the Newscastle Eagles in Tyne, England.

Pflueger’s late mother Rebecca, who passed away from Stage 4 brain cancer in September of 2019, was born in England. The organization says this played a big role in recruiting Pflueger to play in England.

Notre Dame assistant coach Scott Martin also played a big role in Pflueger’s recruitment to Newscastle. Martin played for Newscastle for four seasons.

Pflueger has extended family in England and is excited for them to see him play in person.

Pflueger averaged 5.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists during his five seasons at Notre Dame.

