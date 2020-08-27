Advertisement

Exploring the mission of Goodwill

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We're all familiar with Goodwill stores and the great items we can find there.

But did you know the stores are just a small portion of what Goodwill is all about?

16 Morning News Now got the chance to tour Goodwill Industries of Michiana and learn all about the impact they have in our community.

The company’s mission focuses on helping people of all abilities and skill sets work, get trained and find a job within the community.

“Whether it’s learning how to go to work because you haven’t been in the workforce, whether it’s gaining new skill sets,” said Debie Coble, CEO & President of Goodwill Industries of Michiana. “Maybe it’s driving a forklift, getting introduced to welding. You know, it’s learning to work in a team. Anybody can utilize the services of Goodwill.”

And during the pandemic, Goodwill's sewing center on Western Avenue has been busy making masks and isolation gowns for healthcare workers.

"My workforce are guys that are coming from the reentry center and integrating back into the community," Coble said. "They are the ones who are doing the sewing at this point in time."

When you purchase items or donate to Goodwill stores, you’re helping support their mission of helping people go to work.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

Hurricane Laura is Louisiana’s strongest storm in more than a century

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Threat to life and property continues as Hurricane Laura gradually weakens.

News

Protest in South Bend to seek justice for Jacob Blake

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Monica Murphy
Protest in South Bend to seek justice for Jacob Blake

News

Michigan Street sees rollover crash

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A rollover crash took place on North Michigan Street Wednesday evening in South Bend.

Indiana

Indiana to remain in Stage 4.5, updating color-coded county positivity map

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Megan Smedley
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced today that the Hoosier state will remain in Stage 4.5 for another 30 days.

Latest News

News

Indiana to remain in Stage 4.5, updating color-coded county positivity map

Updated: 14 hours ago
The map will rely on three metrics: the number of new cases in the past week per 100,000 residents, the positivity rate and the change in positivity rate from week to week.

News

Parent’s Playbook: Navigating e-learning difficulties for families

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Joshua Short
Our friends at Sylvan Learning Center are here to help answer some of your questions as you step into your new role as parent and teacher.

Crime

Man who murdered Berrien County Army sergeant in 2018 requests to withdraw guilty plea

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
Jeremy Cuellar, the man charged and sentenced in the murder of Berrien County Army Sgt. Tyrone Hassel III on New Years Eve in 2018, requested to withdraw his guilty plea in court Wednesday.

Forecast

Heat should lead to rain

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
HEAT SHOULD LEAD TO RAIN... It was hot and humid today, and will be again on Thursday. But as a couple of fronts come this way, we should see an increasing chance for showers and storms later this week. We definitely need the rain in most of Michiana. Our first slight chance for rain is late Thursday...then a better chance later Thursday night and early Friday...with the best chance late Friday and Friday night. After that, we have a prolonged period of more comfortable air coming our way...that will include the weekend and most of next week. There are some chances for scattered showers and storms later Monday through Tuesday...

Michigan

Michigan State Police hosts Bike with a Cop in Benton Harbor

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
Kids from ages 5-12 were invited to ride their bikes with Michigan State Troopers and Benton Harbor Police at the Boys and Girls Club.

News

Man in jail after leading police on chase

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A Goshen man was taken to jail after leading police on a chase early this morning.