Exploring the mission of Goodwill

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We're all familiar with Goodwill stores and the great items we can find there.

But did you know the stores are just a small portion of what Goodwill is all about?

16 Morning News Now got the chance to tour Goodwill Industries of Michiana and learn all about the impact they have in our community.

The company’s mission focuses on helping people of all abilities and skill sets work, get trained and find a job within the community.

“Whether it’s learning how to go to work because you haven’t been in the workforce, whether it’s gaining new skill sets,” said Debie Coble, CEO & President of Goodwill Industries of Michiana. “Maybe it’s driving a forklift, getting introduced to welding. You know, it’s learning to work in a team. Anybody can utilize the services of Goodwill.”

And during the pandemic, Goodwill's sewing center on Western Avenue has been busy making masks and isolation gowns for healthcare workers.

"My workforce are guys that are coming from the reentry center and integrating back into the community," Coble said. "They are the ones who are doing the sewing at this point in time."

When you purchase items or donate to Goodwill stores, you’re helping support their mission of helping people go to work.