Daycare worker sentenced to 30 years in child’s death

The daycare worker who caused a child’s fatal traumatic brain injury back in 2018 was sentenced to 30 years in prison today.

Courtney Kincaid was found guilty of aggravated battery and neglect, causing death.

Emma Grace Leeman was only 11 months old when she died.

Family and friends say Emma Grace gave them so much joy and love.

In a statement the Leeman family says in part: “We are extremely happy to have an ending to this nightmare and the closure of no more trial dates. We are certain there will be an appeal process, but we are confident that it will be unsuccessful, so we believe that this is the end.”

