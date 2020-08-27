Crews respond to Teegarden house fire

TEEGARDEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews were called to a house fire in Teegarden on Thursday afternoon.

It happened in the 800 block of Center Street, about six miles east of Walkerton.

Two people live at the home, and they were both at work when the fire started.

Two dogs were safely removed from the home.

Firefighters were still working to put out hotspots as of 3 p.m.

Several fire departments responded to the scene.

