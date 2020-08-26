Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child: Future superhero seeks family

By Tricia Sloma
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Like most 8-year-old boys, Brayden loves action heroes. He’s full of energy and imagination but could use a different kind of hero in his life.

Brayden is an Indiana foster child who is ready to be adopted by someone who is ready for a wonderful new adventure.

One of Brayden’s favorite action heroes is the Incredible Hulk.

“Because he smashes and he talks now,” said Brayden.

Just like Hulk, Brayden is strong.

“Yes, I work out,” said Brayden. He has two favorite sports. “Basketball. Football. I don’t like soccer. Or others. I like those two.”

He’s a people person.

“I love people,” said Brayden. And has this advice for making new friends:

“Not calling them names. That’s for sure. You can’t call them names.”

He’s a smart kid who doesn’t want to be in foster care anymore.

“I went to foster to foster to foster,” explained Brayden. “This is my fourth house already.”

He wants new parents.

“The good people,” Brayden said. He looks forward to being part of a family. “Be nice to them, talk to them. Loving them.”

Brayden wants to be a police officer someday and just like a superhero in training, he already looks out for other people.

“To make sure they’re safe.”

If you want to join Brayden’s adventures, click this link for Indiana’s Adoption Program.

