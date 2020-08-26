Advertisement

US Sen. Stabenow urges USDA to extend food program waivers

(Jace Harper)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich (AP) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture will soon discontinue the food program waivers that have ensured students are fed while schools are closed during the pandemic.

U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow said Tuesday that she’s fighting the USDA’s decision.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said in a letter to Stabenow last week that the USDA needs congressional approval to extend the program.

Stabenow says about 30 million children in the U.S., including 800,000 in Michigan, receive government-funded meals.

Locations other than schools won’t be able to provide meals to children at the end of August, and students will no longer receive free meals on weekends.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

First Alert: Dangerous heat and humidity Wednesday afternoon

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
One of the warmest days of the 2020 summer season, so far

News

St. Joseph County gets closer to mask mandate

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Monica Murphy
A St. Joseph County face mask ordinance is one step closer to getting final approval.

News

9-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed laid to rest

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
Nine-year-old Tre'von Barnett, who was accidentally shot and killed at his South Bend home last week, was laid to rest on Tuesday.

Forecast

Hottest day of the week tomorrow

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
HOT AND HUMID... That's the key to the next 2, and maybe 3, days here in Michiana, then it will become much more comfortable as we head through the weekend. Some areas, mainly north and east of South Bend, had showers and storms today. Niles even had some wind damage first thing this morning in a storm. We'll stay dry now overnight, Wednesday and Wednesday night. By later Thursday we'll have a chance for a spotty thunderstorm. Later Friday and Friday night will be our best chance to get rain and storms. They could linger into early Saturday, but most of the weekend will be drier and much more comfortable...

Latest News

News

Tree falls on home in Niles after early morning storms

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jack Springgate
Those who only had to pick up loose branches from their front yards should consider themselves lucky compared to Niles resident Charles Wetmore, who had a tree fall on his home.

AP

AP Exclusive: Inmate beaten to death at federal lockup

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The FBI is investigating the killing of an inmate who was beaten to death at a federal lockup in Indiana.

Indiana

Effort underway to open homeless shelter in Knox

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Mark Peterson
Homelessness may be more pronounced in larger cities but efforts are now underway to open a shelter in Knox.

AP

Paralympic documentary: ‘None of the bodies look the same’

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Netflix is releasing a new film about the Paralympics and its athletes.

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: How to manage OCD in the pandemic

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
So, what can you do when you can't stop doing what you're doing?

News

Local college students face punishment for breaking COVID-19 safety guidelines

Updated: 17 hours ago
Local colleges and universities explain the severity of violating campus policies related to COVID-19 safety.