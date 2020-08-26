Tips on staying safe during hot weather

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - With the dangerous temperatures in the forecast for this week, it's important to take precautions to stay safe.

Clay Fire Marshal Dave Cherrone says it's important to limit your time outside as much as possible.

But if you do have to go out, wearing loose-fitting clothing can help you stay cool.

Also, remember to stay hydrated and avoid sugary or alcoholic drinks.

And if you feel any symptoms such as cramps, chills or excessive sweating, get inside right away.

“It’s like the check engine light on your car. You don’t pay attention to it, pretty soon you’re not going anywhere or you’re going somewhere where you didn’t intend to,” Cherrone said. “So when you are out, your body starts feeling ways it normally doesn’t, pay attention to that.”

It's especially important to never leave a child or pet inside a vehicle for any amount of time.

And when walking pets outside, be sure they stay hydrated and keep an eye on their paws, as they can burn easily on pavement.