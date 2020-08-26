One dead after accident on Indiana Toll Road

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after an afternoon crash on the Indiana Toll Road.

It happened in LaGrange County at the 115 mile marker west.

State police tell us a pickup truck read-ended a broken down semi on the right shoulder.

A passenger in the pickup was killed.

The driver was flown to a Fort Wayne hospital in unknown condition.

The semi driver was also taken to a hospital.

Right now, crews are still cleaning up the scene before opening westbound lanes, so you still want to avoid the area.

All lanes are officially back open.

