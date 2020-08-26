Advertisement

One dead after accident on Indiana Toll Road

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after an afternoon crash on the Indiana Toll Road.

It happened in LaGrange County at the 115 mile marker west.

State police tell us a pickup truck read-ended a broken down semi on the right shoulder.

A passenger in the pickup was killed.

The driver was flown to a Fort Wayne hospital in unknown condition.

The semi driver was also taken to a hospital.

Right now, crews are still cleaning up the scene before opening westbound lanes, so you still want to avoid the area.

All lanes are officially back open.

Stay with 16 News Now on air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

