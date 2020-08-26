Rally for Jacob Blake will be held in downtown South Bend
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Black Lives Matter South Bend is holding a rally for Jacob Blake Wednesday, August 26.
Blake was shot multiple times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin a few days ago.
Demonstrators will meet at 6 p.m. at the fountain in the Jon Hunt Plaza and demand justice for Jacob Blake.
Anyone who attends is asked to wear a mask.
