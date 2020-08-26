Police investigating trailer theft in St. Joseph County, Michigan

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan State Police troopers are investigating the theft of a black 2019 Cargo Express trailer in St. Joseph County.

The trailer was taken Tuesday night from the 13000 block of Miller Rd in Constantine Township.

State Police believe the vehicle in the picture is involved.

Anyone with information should contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500.

