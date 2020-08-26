New study finds vitamin D doesn’t prevent asthma attacks in children

A new study reveals vitamin D doesn’t prevent asthma attacks in children, contrary to earlier research.

Scientists from the University of Pittsburgh followed nearly 200 children who had at least one asthma attack within the past year.

Half took 4,000 international units of vitamin D a day while the other half took placebo pills.

Three years later, vitamin D did not reduce the number of asthma attacks or the children’s reliance on inhaled steroids.