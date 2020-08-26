Mishawaka High School students build Habitat for Humanity Homes for credit

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka High School doesn’t have students in the classroom yet, but some still had face-to-face learning with the help of Habitat for Humanity.

16 News Now tells us how this partnership is helping students get ahead in their trade.

While some Mishawaka High School students are starting the year at their laptops instead of their desks, the ones 16 News Now met are using a different kind of hardware.

"I'd come out here and just keep working. Everything that you're angry at or frustrated, you just forget here, because everything's so much easier to do out here. It's such a nice environment," said Mishawaka High School Senior Shamus Harlan.

Harlan says he's struggled to learn in the typical classroom setting, but hen he comes out here to build homes for his building trades class, he says he's a model student.

"I can't sit down at a desk. I would never be able to pay attention, but here it's so much easier to pay attention because I actually like doing this, and working here is so much fun," he said.

Harlan says this course not only builds toward his career but also toward his community.

"Knowing that I'm building something that someone is going to be able to raise their kids in and have a family in, it's put a very nice outlook on my life," Harlan said.

"You can make a good living in the trades. Especially if you like working with your hands, that is honorable. There is nothing wrong with that. So for some kids, that is the perfect fit for them," said Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County President/CEO Jim Williams.

It's not only Mishawaka students working on these homes, but other volunteers too.

By the end of this phase, there will be roughly 22 homes built with Habitat for Humanity in this neighborhood.

