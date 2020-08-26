Advertisement

Mishawaka High School students build Habitat for Humanity Homes for credit

A Mishawaka High School student says he's struggled to learn in the typical classroom setting, but hen he comes out here to build homes for his building trades class, he says he's a model student.
A Mishawaka High School student says he's struggled to learn in the typical classroom setting, but hen he comes out here to build homes for his building trades class, he says he's a model student.(Jack Springgate)
By Jack Springgate
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka High School doesn’t have students in the classroom yet, but some still had face-to-face learning with the help of Habitat for Humanity.

16 News Now tells us how this partnership is helping students get ahead in their trade.

While some Mishawaka High School students are starting the year at their laptops instead of their desks, the ones 16 News Now met are using a different kind of hardware.

"I'd come out here and just keep working. Everything that you're angry at or frustrated, you just forget here, because everything's so much easier to do out here. It's such a nice environment," said Mishawaka High School Senior Shamus Harlan.

Harlan says he's struggled to learn in the typical classroom setting, but hen he comes out here to build homes for his building trades class, he says he's a model student.

"I can't sit down at a desk. I would never be able to pay attention, but here it's so much easier to pay attention because I actually like doing this, and working here is so much fun," he said.

Harlan says this course not only builds toward his career but also toward his community.

"Knowing that I'm building something that someone is going to be able to raise their kids in and have a family in, it's put a very nice outlook on my life," Harlan said.

"You can make a good living in the trades. Especially if you like working with your hands, that is honorable. There is nothing wrong with that. So for some kids, that is the perfect fit for them," said Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County President/CEO Jim Williams.

It's not only Mishawaka students working on these homes, but other volunteers too.

By the end of this phase, there will be roughly 22 homes built with Habitat for Humanity in this neighborhood.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Wednesday's Child

Wednesday’s Child: Country girl needs adoption

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:07 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
12-year-old Miley looks forward to the day when she can connect with a new family that lives in the country.

Wednesday's Child

Wednesday’s Child: Future restaurateur looking for adoption

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:29 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
Teenagers are often overlooked in the foster care system. But they deserve a chance to have a bright future. Fifteen-year-old Sean is looking forward to getting a job and being part of a permanent family who likes to play games.

Community

Christ Child Clothing Center opens in new location for 2020

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:28 PM EDT
|
By Jack Springgate
Some students are starting school Wednesday, and even though many will begin online, the Christ Child Clothing Center is making sure they have some new clothes to start the school year.

Community

Community enjoys Elkhart Farmer’s Market

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 3:57 PM EDT
|
By Jack Springgate
Vendors have a variety of art pieces and plants to liven up your garden, home, or both.

Latest News

Community

The Ruthmere Museum hosts Coffee in the Piazza

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 3:50 PM EDT
|
By Jack Springgate
Music from one of Elkhart County’s own local artists, Anna p.s. and fresh coffee made for the perfect start to the weekend for guests.

16 Pack-A-Backpack

WNDU teams up with community partners for 16 Pack-A-Backpack

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:32 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
We are happy to once again join forces with Notre Dame Federal Credit Union, Goodwill, Meijer and our other partners for 16 Pack-A-Backpack.

Wednesday's Child

Wednesday’s Child: Fashion forward teen seeks adoption

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:12 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
Naija is one of those girls who has a knack for putting cute outfits and hairstyles together.

Community

16 Pack-A-Backpack 2020

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 11:42 AM EDT
16 Pack-A-Backpack 2020

Obits

Friends of fatal car crash victim carry on the mother of two’s memory

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:29 PM EDT
|
By Jack Springgate
16 News Now spoke with close friends of a mother-of-two who lost her life in an accident on U.S. Highway 6 less than a week ago to learn what the victim meant to those she loved.

Community

A close look at Joe Kernan from Terry McFadden

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 7:23 PM EDT
|
By Terry Mcfadden and Jack Springgate
Terry knew Joe long before he was mayor, Lt. Governor, and Governor. When Terry was fifteen, Joe and Maggie Kernan bought the home across the alley from his family's home in Harter Heights neighborhood on South Bend's Northeast side.