Michigan State Police hosts Bike with a Cop in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Kids from ages 5-12 were invited to ride their bikes with Michigan State Troopers and Benton Harbor Police at the Boys and Girls Club.

Kids also had the chance to eat some free food and enjoy some ice cream.

MSP says the goal of the event is to try bring the community closer together, something our country needs more of.

“They need to see us as human beings and as someone with children ourselves and families ourselves. So this is our way of connecting those dots to make sure that we’re not just some robots out here in your minds but actual people with feelings with concerns and things like that,” said DuWayne Robinson with the Michigan State Police.

If you missed today’s event, Michigan State Police say they plan on bringing back Bike with a Cop next year as well.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.