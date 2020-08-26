Advertisement

Michigan reports 7 more coronavirus deaths, 761 new cases

There have been at least 6,424 deaths and 99,200 confirmed cases throughout the state.
There have been at least 6,424 deaths and 99,200 confirmed cases throughout the state.(Michigan.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 7 more coronavirus deaths and 761 new cases on Wednesday.

Tuesday: 20 more coronavirus deaths, 770 new cases were reported.

Monday: 4 more coronavirus deaths, 868 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 4 more coronavirus death, 768 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 11* more coronavirus deaths, 953 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced today includes 8 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

Friday: 19 more coronavirus deaths, over 400 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 19* more coronavirus deaths, 419 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced today includes 11 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

Berrien County has had 69 (+0) deaths and 1,630 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 15 (+0) deaths and 395 confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 11 (+0) deaths and 669 confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

