Michigan reports 7 more coronavirus deaths, 761 new cases

(WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 7 more coronavirus deaths and 761 new cases on Wednesday.

There have been at least 6,424 deaths and 99,200 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Tuesday: 20 more coronavirus deaths, 770 new cases were reported.

Monday: 4 more coronavirus deaths, 868 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 4 more coronavirus death, 768 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 11* more coronavirus deaths, 953 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced today includes 8 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

Friday: 19 more coronavirus deaths, over 400 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 19* more coronavirus deaths, 419 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced today includes 11 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

Berrien County has had 69 (+0) deaths and 1,630 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 15 (+0) deaths and 395 confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 11 (+0) deaths and 669 confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

