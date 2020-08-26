Man in jail after leading police on chase

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen man was taken to jail after leading police on a chase early this morning.

It happened around 1:20 during a traffic stop at the intersection of Chicago Avenue and Beaver Lane.

40-year-old Fredy Camilo was later arrested for resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, and operating a vehicle without obtaining a license.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.