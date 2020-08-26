Keeping students, pets safe in hot weather

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

The extreme heat poses health risks to athletes and man's best friend.

Local high schools are taking precautions Thursday for student participating in fall sports. At Goshen High School, coaches are instructed to give athletes extra breaks, to monitor hydration, and to take off pads and helmets periodically for football players.

If the heat index reaches 100 degrees, Larry Kissinger, the Goshen High School athletic director, said athletes head indoors to practice.

"We would probably tell our freshmen that they're going home. We're blessed here to have incredible facilities here at Goshen, not only do we have the main gym floor but the balconies. Our gym is a bowl area. That is a challenge. We would then move our varsity volleyball would go to an auxiliary gym and only have one court instead of the three courts that they're used to," explained Kissinger.

Mishawaka High School Athletic Director Dean Huppert sent guidelines to coaches regarding practice modifications. For a heat index reading between 91 and 103, practice time is limited to two hours. Football players must wear only helmets, shoulder pads, and shorts. Four or more water breaks must be provided with a minimum duration of four minutes each.

Similarly, Penn High School football players are dressing in shorts, shoulder pads, and helmets due to the high heat on Thursday. Coaches also instructed athletes to hydrate all day long.

Keeping pets safe

16 News Now Pet Vet Dr. David Visser said house pets should stay indoors on hot days. The pads on their feet cannot tolerate the heat of pavement. He advised domesticated animals should not be outside for more than 10 to 15 minutes when the weather is very warm. Otherwise, hyperthermia could set in. That's when a pet's body temperature exceeds 103 degrees. Other signs include panting with thick drool and muscle stiffness.

"If people think that their pet has become hyperthermic, it's easy to think about dousing them in water, but that actually can accentuate the shock that they can go into," said Visser. "You want to cool down a pet slowly. And so alcohol on the pads of the feet or the armpits area can help slowly bring the temperature down - that's rubbing alcohol. We don't want to have that temperature dramatically drop quickly."

Some effects of the heat may not be present in animals until two days later.

If a pet is suffering from hyperthermia, immediately call a veterinarian, so that they can be prepared to treat the animal.

Keeping students safe

Some districts have returned to in-person classes. Knox Community School Superintendent Dr. Bill Reichhart said they are fortunate to have air-conditioned buildings. But buses don't have that luxury.

"One of the things, with wearing masks on that hot bus, that's going to be challenging this afternoon, as we approach our hottest day, with wearing masks," remarked Reichhart.

On Thursday, PE classes were taking place in air-conditioned gymnasiums. Otherwise, the pandemic hasn't really changed how the district deals with extreme heat, Reichhart said.

Knox Community Schools also follows guidance from the IHSAA regarding athlete safety in hot weather.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.