Heat should lead to rain

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - HEAT SHOULD LEAD TO RAIN... It was hot and humid today, and will be again on Thursday. But as a couple of fronts come this way, we should see an increasing chance for showers and storms later this week. We definitely need the rain in most of Michiana. Our first slight chance for rain is late Thursday...then a better chance later Thursday night and early Friday...with the best chance late Friday and Friday night. After that, we have a prolonged period of more comfortable air coming our way...that will include the weekend and most of next week. There are some chances for scattered showers and storms later Monday through Tuesday...

Tonight: Hot and humid evening, then clear and muggy later. Low: 72, Wind: SW 7-14

Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Maybe a t’storm in spots late. High: 92, Wind: WSW 7-14

Thursday night: Chance for a shower or thunderstorm, especially overnight. Low: 72

Friday: A t’storm in some areas early, then a better chance late in the afternoon and evening. High: 89

Updated: 39 minutes ago

Updated: 10 hours ago
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Updated: 10 hours ago
Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:21 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
HOT AND HUMID... That's the key to the next 2, and maybe 3, days here in Michiana, then it will become much more comfortable as we head through the weekend. Some areas, mainly north and east of South Bend, had showers and storms today. Niles even had some wind damage first thing this morning in a storm. We'll stay dry now overnight, Wednesday and Wednesday night. By later Thursday we'll have a chance for a spotty thunderstorm. Later Friday and Friday night will be our best chance to get rain and storms. They could linger into early Saturday, but most of the weekend will be drier and much more comfortable...

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:20 PM EDT

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 7:46 AM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day as heat indices reach the 100s.

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 7:37 AM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 7:37 AM EDT
Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:17 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
HOT...HOT...HOT... That's the way it looks for the next 3, and maybe 4, days across Michiana. So you may have to try and find ways of staying cool in the afternoons and evenings...whether that's air conditioning or water. Wednesday looks like the peak of the heat/humidity, so we're calling that a First Alert Weather Day. Much more comfortable air comes out way over the weekend and most of next week. The cool front that brings the comfortable air could bring showers and storms from late Thursday through Friday. In the mean time, there is a small chance for some of us to get a quick thunderstorm Tuesday morning, as a complex of storms mainly passes north of us...

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:14 PM EDT