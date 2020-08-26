SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - HEAT SHOULD LEAD TO RAIN... It was hot and humid today, and will be again on Thursday. But as a couple of fronts come this way, we should see an increasing chance for showers and storms later this week. We definitely need the rain in most of Michiana. Our first slight chance for rain is late Thursday...then a better chance later Thursday night and early Friday...with the best chance late Friday and Friday night. After that, we have a prolonged period of more comfortable air coming our way...that will include the weekend and most of next week. There are some chances for scattered showers and storms later Monday through Tuesday...

Tonight: Hot and humid evening, then clear and muggy later. Low: 72, Wind: SW 7-14

Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Maybe a t’storm in spots late. High: 92, Wind: WSW 7-14

Thursday night: Chance for a shower or thunderstorm, especially overnight. Low: 72

Friday: A t’storm in some areas early, then a better chance late in the afternoon and evening. High: 89

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.