Goshen Hospital’s chief medical officer worried about lower COVID-19 testing

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Goshen Health officials are concerned about the lower number of people being tested for COVID-19 in Elkhart County.

Schools in the county have reopened, providing more of an opportunity for the virus to spread.

However, Dr. Dan Nafziger, Goshen Hospital’s chief medical officer, says the number of people being tested has decreased over the past several weeks.

He says it’s important to get tested to provide accurate information about the virus.

To find a local testing site in Elkhart County, click here.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.