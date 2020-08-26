Advertisement

Goshen Hospital’s chief medical officer worried about lower COVID-19 testing

By Lindsay Stone
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Goshen Health officials are concerned about the lower number of people being tested for COVID-19 in Elkhart County.

Schools in the county have reopened, providing more of an opportunity for the virus to spread.

However, Dr. Dan Nafziger, Goshen Hospital’s chief medical officer, says the number of people being tested has decreased over the past several weeks.

He says it’s important to get tested to provide accurate information about the virus.

To find a local testing site in Elkhart County, click here.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Man who murdered Berrien County Army sergeant in 2018 requests to withdraw guilty plea

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
Jeremy Cuellar, the man charged and sentenced in the murder of Berrien County Army Sgt. Tyrone Hassel III on New Years Eve in 2018, requested to withdraw his guilty plea in court Wednesday.

Forecast

Heat should lead to rain

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
HEAT SHOULD LEAD TO RAIN... It was hot and humid today, and will be again on Thursday. But as a couple of fronts come this way, we should see an increasing chance for showers and storms later this week. We definitely need the rain in most of Michiana. Our first slight chance for rain is late Thursday...then a better chance later Thursday night and early Friday...with the best chance late Friday and Friday night. After that, we have a prolonged period of more comfortable air coming our way...that will include the weekend and most of next week. There are some chances for scattered showers and storms later Monday through Tuesday...

Michigan

Michigan State Police hosts Bike with a Cop in Benton Harbor

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
Kids from ages 5-12 were invited to ride their bikes with Michigan State Troopers and Benton Harbor Police at the Boys and Girls Club.

News

Man in jail after leading police on chase

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
A Goshen man was taken to jail after leading police on a chase early this morning.

News

Dispute over absentee ballot signatures affects several in St. Joseph County

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Mark Peterson
A federal judge says some changes need to be made if Indiana’s next election is to pass constitutional muster.

Latest News

News

Keeping students, pets safe in hot weather

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Maria Catanzarite
16 News Now is looking into how athletes, students, and man's best friend should stay safe on extremely hot days.

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: Therapeutic hypothermia

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Doctors are dropping newborns’ temperatures to save their lives.

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 7 more coronavirus deaths, 761 new cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Michigan health officials reported 7 more coronavirus deaths and 761 new cases on Wednesday.

Alert Bar

One dead after accident on Indiana Toll Road

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
West bound lanes are closed, and traffic is being directed to exit 121 for State Road 9.

News

Police investigating trailer theft in St. Joseph County, Michigan

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Michigan State Police troopers are investigating the theft of a black 2019 Cargo Express trailer in St. Joseph County.