First Alert: Dangerous heat and humidity Wednesday afternoon

TODAY:A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Wednesday’s big heat and humidity. Afternoon highs reach the middle 90s under fully sunny skies. Our heat index will top out at 102 degrees. Dangerous warmth will put children and older adults at risk, especially those with respiratory issues.

TONIGHT:

A warm evening with lows in the low to mid 70s. Very little relief from the heat.

TOMORROW:

Stay hydrated! Another day of heat with high temperatures in the low 90s and mostly sunny skies. A few scattered showers possible with a marginal risk of severe storms late.

*HURRICANE LAURA IS LIKELY TO IMPACT MICHIANA LATE THIS WEEK AFTER MAKING LANDFALL*

