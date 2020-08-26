Advertisement

Brian Kelly is not concerned with depth on offense

By Mark Skol Jr.
Aug. 25, 2020
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -This Notre Dame football season is certainly going to look very different for many reasons, but the Fighting Irish offense will look a lot different due to the revolving door of weapons for quarterback Ian Book.

Book lost his top three targets from a season ago - Chase Claypool, Cole Kmet and Chris Finke to the NFL.

Book’s top returning receiver is tight end Tommy Tremble, who caught just 16 passes in 2019.

Brian Kelly says many players will see a jump in their game include wide receivers Javon McKinley, Ben Skowronek, Avery Davis and Kevin Austin, who is recovering from foot surgery. Kelly is also thrilled with what Notre Dame has at tight end with players like Tremble, Brock Wright, Michael Mayer, Kevin Bauman and George Takacs.

Kelly says that every year, many Notre Dame football players have stepped up to contribute to the winning football culture and he doesn’t expect that to change in 2020.

“The tight end, wide receiving corps, we talk about guys moving on, and that’s what we want,” Kelly said. “We want to recruit really good players, develop them and have really great years. We just think it’s another year where guys are going to have to step up and make plays for us. It just won’t be one. It never is. One guy may be the big play maker again but we think we’ve got a lot of depth at the position that can definitely step up and make plays for us.”

We’ll get to see who will step up for the Notre Dame offense for the first time, when the Fighting Irish take the field for the first game of the season.

The season opener is scheduled for September 12th against Duke.

