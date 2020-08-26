Advertisement

Boycott: NBA playoff games called off amid player protest

The NBA said all three games would be rescheduled, yet did not say when
Referees huddle on an empty court at game time of a scheduled game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando Magic for Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Referees huddle on an empty court at game time of a scheduled game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando Magic for Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.(Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - All three NBA playoff games scheduled for Wednesday have been postponed, with players around the league choosing to boycott in their strongest statement yet against racial injustice. Called off: Games between Milwaukee and Orlando, Houston and Oklahoma City and the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland. The NBA said all three games would be rescheduled, yet did not say when. The dramatic series of moves began when the Bucks - the NBA’s team from Wisconsin, a state rocked in recent days by the shooting by police officers of Jacob Blake, a Black man - didn’t take the floor for their game against the Magic.

Notre Dame

Brian Kelly is not concerned with depth on offense

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book's top returning receiver is tight end Tommy Tremble, who caught just 16 passes in 2019.

Mlb

Giolito pitches 1st no-hitter of year, White Sox top Pirates

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Lucas Giolito pitched the first no-hitter of the pandemic-delayed major league season.

Mlb

Jonathan Schoop, Spencer Turnbull lead Tigers past Cubs 7-1

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Jonathan Schoop hit a grand slam in a five-run sixth inning as the Detroit Tigers beat the Chicago Cubs 7-1.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame offensive line holds themselves to high standard

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
11 Notre Dame football players received preseason ALL-ACC honors, including every starter on the Irish offensive line.

Nfl

Lions skip practice after discussing shooting of Jacob Blake

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:28 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Lions coach Matt Patricia opened the team’s morning meeting by allowing players to share their thoughts on the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Notre Dame

Kelly wants quarterback Ian Book to separate himself to become one of the best players in college football

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:42 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Brian Kelly says in camp, Book does not need to work on the installation of the offense as much.

Mlb

Báez hits 2 HRs, Cubs beat Tigers for 11,000th franchise win

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:09 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
David Bote homered and drove in four runs for the NL Central-leading Cubs.

Nba

Dragic scores 23, 5th-seeded Heat sweep Pacers to advance

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:55 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The Pacers have dropped four straight postseason series to the Heat since 2012.

Notre Dame

Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams shines in practice

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:27 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Kelly says Williams has matured and has physically transformed his body from Year 1 to Year 2 in South Bend, and it has made a big difference in his game.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame football ranked No. 10 in preseason AP Top 25

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 1:35 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Associated Press
The Notre Dame football team is ranked No. 10 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25, but three teams currently ranked above them have canceled their fall sports seasons because of coronavirus concerns.