Advertisement

Votes for Women exhibit opens at The History Museum

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The History Museum in South Bend has a new exhibit for guests to enjoy.

Votes for Women opened in August, and it explores the ratification of the 19th Amendment.

There are also tributes to local suffragists who played key roles in creating change in South Bend.

"Especially in this time when so many people have their children at home, when field trips are maybe not possible, we're all looking for somewhere to go and something to do," said Kristie Erickson, the deputy executive director. "A museum is a great place for social distancing."

The Votes for Women exhibit will be open until April 2021.

The History Museum is open Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday, 12 – 5 p.m.

Admission costs $10 for adults, $8.50 for seniors and $6 for youth.

For more information, call (574) 235-9664 or click here.

Latest News

News

Dangerous heat and humidity settle in to Michiana

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day as heat indices reach the 100s.

News

Record-breaking Atlantic Basin Hurricane 2020 season continues

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Warm Gulf waters increase potential for developing tropical storms

News

Solar farm approved in Pulaski County

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
A solar farm in Pulaski County has been approved.

News

High Life Band closes the show for free summer concert series

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The High Life Band took the stage at the Battell Park Bandshell tonight, in the last of the Mishawaka summer concert series.

Latest News

Crime

Police looking for suspect in St. Joe, MI shooting

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The victim identified the suspect as Shinnarah Lashay Bailey, 25, of Benton Harbor.

News

2020 Four Winds Invite to be held without fans

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The tournament, which is part of the Symetra Tour: Road to the LPGA, was postponed until September because of the pandemic.

Forecast

Hot weather continues for a while

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
HOT...HOT...HOT... That's the way it looks for the next 3, and maybe 4, days across Michiana. So you may have to try and find ways of staying cool in the afternoons and evenings...whether that's air conditioning or water. Wednesday looks like the peak of the heat/humidity, so we're calling that a First Alert Weather Day. Much more comfortable air comes out way over the weekend and most of next week. The cool front that brings the comfortable air could bring showers and storms from late Thursday through Friday. In the mean time, there is a small chance for some of us to get a quick thunderstorm Tuesday morning, as a complex of storms mainly passes north of us...

News

St. Joseph County leaf pickup program already raising questions

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Mark Peterson
It’s less than a week old yet some questions and concerns are already being raised about the new St. Joseph County leaf pickup program.

News

Fact Check: Taking a closer look at Qanon

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Zach Horner
You may have seen the hashtags ‘save our children’ and ‘save the children’ making the rounds online, but who is behind the movement?

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: Abdominal aortic aneurysms

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Abdominal aortic aneurysms often cause no symptoms, even as they grow in the major blood vessel leading away from the heart.