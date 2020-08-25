Votes for Women exhibit opens at The History Museum

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The History Museum in South Bend has a new exhibit for guests to enjoy.

Votes for Women opened in August, and it explores the ratification of the 19th Amendment.

There are also tributes to local suffragists who played key roles in creating change in South Bend.

"Especially in this time when so many people have their children at home, when field trips are maybe not possible, we're all looking for somewhere to go and something to do," said Kristie Erickson, the deputy executive director. "A museum is a great place for social distancing."

The Votes for Women exhibit will be open until April 2021.

The History Museum is open Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday, 12 – 5 p.m.

Admission costs $10 for adults, $8.50 for seniors and $6 for youth.

For more information, call (574) 235-9664 or click here.