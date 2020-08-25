Tree falls on home in Niles after early morning storms

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) -Happening now, many Niles residents are left cleaning up their yards after Tuesday morning storms knocked down branches and power lines.

16 News Now shows us what the worst of this damage looks like.

Those who only had to pick up loose branches from their front yards should consider themselves lucky compared to Niles resident Charles Wetmore, who had a tree fall on his home.

"I was inside the house when the tree fell. It was pretty quiet. I was surprised it did that much damage," Wetmore said.

Wetmore says he's lucky to have not gotten hurt after a tree fell on his home, putting a hole through his roof.

He says this is the worst damage he's seen in the two decades he's lived here, treating the trees in his backyard like dominoes.

"The cherry tree had two main shoots coming out of it and it was a couple of hundred feet tall, so that was a big one. Then the pine tree was fully grown too, and it was probably 150 feet and it got sheered off in the middle of the tree. That fell onto the fence, and that fell onto the maple trees, and took out the maple tree. Just a lot of weight flying around," he said.

Other parts of Niles saw fallen branches and power lines on the side of the road.

Tree service companies had a busy day, helping remove trees from other homes in the area.

"It broke like two of their joints up there and it's got like 5 or 6 holes. They've got a little bit of rain damage from that but we have a tarp on it right now so they can get it repaired," said Sim's Tree owner Simeon Borsman.

Wetmore says he has to wait until tomorrow for someone to remove the tree from his home, leaving him to do much of the cleanup himself.

"I got the chainsaw up there and cut a lot of branches off the roof so I could get some tarp down. In case the rain continued it wouldn't fill my house up with water," he said.

Wetmore will be staying in a temporary housing situation while work is done to prepare his home, a testament to the strength of Monday morning’s storms.

