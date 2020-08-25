Advertisement

South Bend Cubs announce next movie night

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs will be hosting another movie night at Four Winds Field.

"Rookie of the Year" will be played on the video board next Friday, Sept. 4.

After the movie, there will be a fireworks show.

Concessions will be available.

Tickets are only $10, and fans can sit in the seating bowl or on the outfield grass.

But because of current heath guidelines, only 1,500 tickets are available.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local college students face punishment for breaking COVID-19 safety guidelines

Updated: moments ago
|
By 16 News Now
Local colleges and universities explain the severity of violating campus policies related to COVID-19 safety.

News

HAWK signals, what they are and how they work

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Carly Miller
HAWK signals are becoming more common on roads with heavy traffic, but how do they work?

News

Gov. Whitmer asks Michiganders to get flu shot amid pandemic

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
On Tuesday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference to provide an update to the state’s response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

News

Inmate builds wooden motorcycles for Riley fundraiser

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
An inmate at Wabash Valley Correctional Facility built two motorcycles out of scrap wood and donated them to a fundraising auction for Riley Hospital for Children.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Indiana reports 841 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths on Tuesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 5.4%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Coronavirus

Notre Dame reports 30 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
There have been 471 positive tests from 3,904 total tests since August 3.

News

South Bend Cubs hosting September movie night

Updated: 5 hours ago
South Bend Cubs hosting September movie night

News

HAWK signals, what they are and how they work

Updated: 5 hours ago
HAWK signals, what they are and how they work

News

Votes for Women exhibit opens at The History Museum

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
Votes for Women opened in August, and it explores the ratification of the 19th Amendment.

News

Dangerous heat and humidity settle in to Michiana

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day as heat indices reach the 100s.