South Bend Cubs announce next movie night

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs will be hosting another movie night at Four Winds Field.

"Rookie of the Year" will be played on the video board next Friday, Sept. 4.

After the movie, there will be a fireworks show.

Concessions will be available.

Tickets are only $10, and fans can sit in the seating bowl or on the outfield grass.

But because of current heath guidelines, only 1,500 tickets are available.

