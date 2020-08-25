Solar farm approved in Pulaski County

WINAMAC, Ind. (WNDU) - A solar farm in Pulaski County has been approved by the County Board of Zoning Appeals.

16 News Now was at the meeting Monday to see how the board reached this decision.

Another large crowd showed up to the Pulaski County Highway Garage Monday to hear the decision on a major solar project.

“I’m hopeful for a favorable outcome for this project because I do believe in the mix of renewable energy,’ Executive Director of Hoosiers for Renewables Steve Eberly said.

The result? The county board of zoning appeals voted in favor of the 4500 acre project.

At the last meeting, a decision was delayed to seek more information surrounding four topics.

“I was very pleased that the BZA members decided to table the decision until tonight,” affected land owner Connie Ehrlich said.

Those four topics were the focus of tonight’s meeting and included solar panel end-of-life management, environmental impact of the project, agricultural and residential property values, and health and safety of the solar installation.

Mammoth Solar, the company behind the project, brought in experts to speak on these topics.

As has been the case with this proposal, people in favor and against the project were at the meeting to express their opinion.

“It excites me to continue the dialogue and educate people about how this is important for Indiana and how it is vital for our rural communities,” Eberly said.

“We just have a lot of issues. We have a lot of questions about health and safety of our residents, and also preserving the land. This is productive agricultural land now, and our concern is that it will never be returned to agricultural use again,” Ehrlich said.

But ultimately, the solar farm project will move forward.

Now that a favorable decision has been made, 16 News Now will continue to follow the project’s progress as it develops in Pulaski County.

