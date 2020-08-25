Advertisement

Solar farm approved in Pulaski County

By Carly Miller
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINAMAC, Ind. (WNDU) - A solar farm in Pulaski County has been approved by the County Board of Zoning Appeals.

16 News Now was at the meeting Monday to see how the board reached this decision.

Another large crowd showed up to the Pulaski County Highway Garage Monday to hear the decision on a major solar project.

“I’m hopeful for a favorable outcome for this project because I do believe in the mix of renewable energy,’ Executive Director of Hoosiers for Renewables Steve Eberly said.

The result? The county board of zoning appeals voted in favor of the 4500 acre project.

At the last meeting, a decision was delayed to seek more information surrounding four topics.

“I was very pleased that the BZA members decided to table the decision until tonight,” affected land owner Connie Ehrlich said.

Those four topics were the focus of tonight’s meeting and included solar panel end-of-life management, environmental impact of the project, agricultural and residential property values, and health and safety of the solar installation.

Mammoth Solar, the company behind the project, brought in experts to speak on these topics.

As has been the case with this proposal, people in favor and against the project were at the meeting to express their opinion.

“It excites me to continue the dialogue and educate people about how this is important for Indiana and how it is vital for our rural communities,” Eberly said.

“We just have a lot of issues. We have a lot of questions about health and safety of our residents, and also preserving the land. This is productive agricultural land now, and our concern is that it will never be returned to agricultural use again,” Ehrlich said.

But ultimately, the solar farm project will move forward.

Now that a favorable decision has been made, 16 News Now will continue to follow the project’s progress as it develops in Pulaski County.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

High Life Band closes the show for free summer concert series

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The High Life Band took the stage at the Battell Park Bandshell tonight, in the last of the Mishawaka summer concert series.

Crime

Police looking for suspect in St. Joe, MI shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The victim identified the suspect as Shinnarah Lashay Bailey, 25, of Benton Harbor.

News

2020 Four Winds Invite to be held without fans

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The tournament, which is part of the Symetra Tour: Road to the LPGA, was postponed until September because of the pandemic.

Forecast

Hot weather continues for a while

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
HOT...HOT...HOT... That's the way it looks for the next 3, and maybe 4, days across Michiana. So you may have to try and find ways of staying cool in the afternoons and evenings...whether that's air conditioning or water. Wednesday looks like the peak of the heat/humidity, so we're calling that a First Alert Weather Day. Much more comfortable air comes out way over the weekend and most of next week. The cool front that brings the comfortable air could bring showers and storms from late Thursday through Friday. In the mean time, there is a small chance for some of us to get a quick thunderstorm Tuesday morning, as a complex of storms mainly passes north of us...

Latest News

News

St. Joseph County leaf pickup program already raising questions

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mark Peterson
It’s less than a week old yet some questions and concerns are already being raised about the new St. Joseph County leaf pickup program.

News

Fact Check: Taking a closer look at Qanon

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Zach Horner
You may have seen the hashtags ‘save our children’ and ‘save the children’ making the rounds online, but who is behind the movement?

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: Abdominal aortic aneurysms

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Abdominal aortic aneurysms often cause no symptoms, even as they grow in the major blood vessel leading away from the heart.

News

Priest uses pandemic to restore stones at historic cemetery

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Niles is where Pastor Christian Johnston spends his afternoons bringing broken pieces back to life.

News

USPS says little-to-no delays expected amid increase of mail-in voting

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
Even though new policy changes have turned the United Postal Service for many locals from reliable to risky, officials say most of the changes are ones residents have seen before.

News

Update: Boy found in pond has died

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
We're learning that a two-year-old boy, who was pulled from a pond over the weekend in Kosciusko County, has died.