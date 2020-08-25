Advertisement

Record-breaking Atlantic Basin Hurricane 2020 season continues

Tropical Storm Laura expected to strengthen into a Hurricane Tuesday
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
With the formation of Laura and Marco in the Caribbean, the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season is continuing to set major records.

Both of the most recently named storms moved rapidly through the Gulf of Mexico early this week, leading to a record-setting pace in the season as a whole.

First Laura (L), then Marco (M) have both become the earliest named storms of that letter on record. Other record setting storms to develop early? Cristobal, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna, Isaias, Jopsephine, and Kyle.

The previous record for the earliest thirteenth storm of the year was Sept. 2; Marco formed on August 22.

With Marco turning Post-tropical, the storm’s winds have weakened to 35mph. Eyes are now on Tropical Storm Laura, expected to strengthen into a hurricane Tuesday.

The Louisiana coast is now subject to near-hurricane conditions twice in three days. Strong winds, heavy rain, and life-threatening storm surges will occur not once, but twice in a 200 mile zone.

One record not broken: Two hurricanes making landfall in close proximity to one another. Tropical Storm Marco weakened from Category 1 hurricane strength before making landfall.

