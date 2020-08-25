Police looking for suspect in St. Joe, MI shooting

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - Police are looking for a suspect after a shooting Monday afternoon in St. Joseph, Michigan.

Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Marion Avenue around 4:15 p.m.

They made with the 59-year-old victim, who was treated and released at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting.

The victim identified the suspect as Shinnarah Lashay Bailey, 25, of Benton Harbor.

Bailey is also a suspect of an additional shooting, which happened about 10 minutes prior to the shooting on Marion Ave.

She was described to be driving a newer Hyundai sedan with out of state plates.

Bailey is to be considered armed and dangerous.

St. Joseph Township Police would advise the public not to approach Bailey if she is seen, and to contact St. Joseph Township Police Department, Benton Township Police Department, or Berrien County Dispatch to report her whereabouts.

The investigation is ongoing.

