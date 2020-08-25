Notre Dame offensive line holds themselves to high standard

Advertisement

By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Aug. 25, 2020
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame has been given the nickname “Offensive Line U” for the groups incredible success over the last few seasons, and Brian Kelly loves what he sees from the offensive line in camp.

However, Kelly isn’t the only one who likes what he sees from the Fighting Irish big uglies.

Back in 2017, the Notre Dame offensive line won the Joe Moore Award given to the best offensive line in all of college football.

Kelly says day in and day out, the Fighting Irish offensive line always has the goal to be the best o-line in the country, and Kelly notices their drive to be great.

“They like each other,” Kelly said. “They are very close. They communicate very well. They understand the standard of offensive line play here and hold themselves to that. That’s a good thing to have. That’s what they strive for. That’s what they want to be regarded as - the best in college football. When you have that standard, there’s a lot of drive in this group.”

We are less than three weeks away until we can see the Notre Dame offensive line battle in the trenches against another team, when the Fighting Irish play Duke on September 12th inside Notre Dame Stadium.

