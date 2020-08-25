Advertisement

Medical Moment: How to manage OCD in the pandemic

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Millions of people suffer from OCD.

Intrusive thoughts compel them to engage in unwanted behaviors.

So, what can you do when you can't stop doing what you're doing?

OCD may be intensified by the pandemic.

But now, as Martie Salt reports, clinical trials are looking at new treatments and therapies to bring some of these behaviors under control.

The CDC has recommended that healthcare providers continue to serve patients with OCD during the pandemic with telehealth appointments.

