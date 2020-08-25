Local college students face punishment for breaking COVID-19 safety guidelines

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - Higher education institutions in Michiana aren’t playing around when it comes to coronavirus campus safety.

The University of Notre Dame said some students have been disciplined, depending on the nature of the incidents. Students could also be dismissed from the university if they’re found to be responsible for hosting unsafe gatherings.

At Saint Mary’s, college officials told 16 News Now they have started the discipline process with several students this semester relating to COVID-19. Students there could face a range of punishment, from losing on-campus privileges to getting expelled.

So far, Holy Cross College hasn’t needed to discipline anyone. But in a letter to students last Friday, President Rev. David Tyson, C.S.C., indicated students who violate health guidelines will be suspended - at a minimum -and may have to wait until the 2021-2022 academic year to rejoin the Holy Cross College community.

Bethel University requires students to sign a community wellness agreement. Students had to acknowledge possible dismissal from the university if they violate campus policies or guidelines related to COVID-19.

