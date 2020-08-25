Advertisement

Lions skip practice after discussing shooting of Jacob Blake

Lions coach Matt Patricia opened the team’s morning meeting by allowing players to share their thoughts on the shooting of Jacob Blake
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) - The Detroit Lions decided not to practice on Tuesday, protesting after a Black man was shot by police in Wisconsin. Lions coach Matt Patricia opened the team’s morning meeting by allowing players to share their thoughts on the shooting of Jacob Blake, who is paralyzed from the waist down. Blake was shot Sunday, three months after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. The players continued to discuss Blake’s shooting and shared their personal experiences regarding race in the locker room.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Notre Dame

Kelly wants quarterback Ian Book to separate himself to become one of the best players in college football

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Brian Kelly says in camp, Book does not need to work on the installation of the offense as much.

Mlb

Báez hits 2 HRs, Cubs beat Tigers for 11,000th franchise win

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
David Bote homered and drove in four runs for the NL Central-leading Cubs.

Nba

Dragic scores 23, 5th-seeded Heat sweep Pacers to advance

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Pacers have dropped four straight postseason series to the Heat since 2012.

Notre Dame

Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams shines in practice

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Kelly says Williams has matured and has physically transformed his body from Year 1 to Year 2 in South Bend, and it has made a big difference in his game.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame football ranked No. 10 in preseason AP Top 25

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 1:35 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Associated Press
The Notre Dame football team is ranked No. 10 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25, but three teams currently ranked above them have canceled their fall sports seasons because of coronavirus concerns.

Mlb

Darvish pitches Cubs past Abreu, White Sox 2-1

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 7:04 PM EDT
|
By Sarah Trotto
Yu Darvish struck out 10 in his career-high fifth consecutive victory, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Chicago White Sox 2-1 to stop the South Siders’ seven-game win streak.

Mlb

Skubal, Norris look sharp as Tigers beat Indians 7-4

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 7:01 PM EDT
|
By Brian Dulik
Tarik Skubal and Daniel Norris combined to pitch six innings of one-run ball, Miguel Cabrera drove in two and the Detroit Tigers hit three homers to beat the Cleveland Indians 7-4.

Notre Dame

Brian Kelly likes the familiarity of facing ACC teams

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 6:57 PM EDT
|
By Megan Smedley
Head coach Brian Kelly says he likes being familiar with these teams.

Sports

Brian Kelly likes the familiarity of facing ACC teams

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 6:57 PM EDT
Notre Dame will be in a conference for the first time ever by joining the ACC for this year.

Mlb

Abreu hits 3 HRs, 5 in 2 days; Chisox top Cubs, 7th W in row

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 6:55 PM EDT
|
By John Jackson
José Abreu hit three home runs a day after going deep twice, and the Chicago White Sox powered past the Chicago Cubs 7-4 for their seventh straight win.