Kelly wants quarterback Ian Book to separate himself to become one of the best players in college football

Brian Kelly says in camp, Book does not need to work on the installation of the offense as much
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -In less than 20 days, Notre Dame opens up the season at home against Duke, and it will begin Year 3 with Ian Book as the starting quarterback for the Fighting Irish.

Brian Kelly says in camp, Book does not need to work on the installation of the offense as much. Kelly says Book knows the offense.

He wants Book to work on things that will make him one of the best quarterbacks in all of college football, such as tight window throws and one-on-one indefensive throws where only one guy can get to it.

Kelly says Book is focusing on those specific things and not the totality of the offense so he can become the best football players he can be.

“He’s got a great grasp of [the offense],” Kelly said. “It’s much more of the nuances of the position when you have a guy like Ian Book coming back. Changing cadence, changing up where his eyes are looking to freeze somebody in the secondary and go somewhere else. Those are things you don’t do unless you have a great grasp of the offense and what we want to do. Now, we can really have some fun here and focus on some of the nuances of the position that separate you and make you one of the best players in college football.”

Kelly certainly hopes Book plays like one of the best players in college football in Notre Dame's season opener on September 12th against Duke.

Also on Monday, Notre Dame was ranked in the AP Preseason Poll at No. 10 overall. It’s the first time since the end of the Lou Holtz Era in 1996 that the Irish received a preseason Top 10 ranking in back-to-back seasons.

