Inmate builds wooden motorcycles for Riley fundraiser

Marcus Davidson
Marcus Davidson(Wabash Valley Correctional Facility)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - An inmate at Wabash Valley Correctional Facility built two motorcycles out of scrap wood and donated them to a fundraising auction for Riley Hospital for Children.

"I enjoy working on projects that benefit the disabled and children," Marcus Davidson explained. "It is a way to give back to the community and keeps me busy through the day."

From Wabash Valley Correctional Facility:

Carlisle, Ind.- Wabash Valley Correctional Facility (WVCF) Offender Marcus Davidson approached Maintenance Supervisor Kenny Mitchell about working on a project to help the kids at Riley.  When Mitchell asked Davidson what he had in mind, he never expected Davidson to create the pieces of art that followed.

Davidson constructed two motorcycles out of scrap wood the facility had on hand.  Community Service Director Jackie Storm then contacted the Miracle Ride Foundation to see if they wanted the bikes to auction off as part of a fund raising event that was planned for the hospital.  The foundation was thrilled.

The Miracle Ride Foundation, Inc. is a 501 (c) (3) not-for-profit organization. The foundation is made up of  motorcycle enthusiasts from different backgrounds.  The Foundations' Executive Director Bill Kingery said, "We all share a great passion for keeping children healthy. We believe that helping to fund Riley Hospital for Children is the best way to demonstrate that shared belief. "

When Davidson was asked why he wanted to do a project for Riley Hospital for Children he commented, “I enjoy working on projects that benefit the disabled and children.  It is a way to give back to the community and keeps me busy through the day.”

