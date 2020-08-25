Advertisement

Indiana reports 841 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths on Tuesday

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 5.4%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 15 more coronavirus deaths and 841 new cases on Tuesday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 5.4%. (Monday: 5.6%) (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 3,023 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Tuesday, and there have been at least 88,421 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Monday: 5 more coronavirus deaths, 688 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 2 more coronavirus deaths, 618 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 9 more coronavirus deaths, 1,010 new cases were reported.

Friday: 13 more coronavirus deaths, 1,050 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 11 more coronavirus deaths, 955 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 14 more coronavirus deaths, 506 new cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 4,692 (+154) cases and 96 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 5,398 (+16) cases and 97 (+2) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 1,122 (+8) cases and 31 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 994 (+8) cases and 12 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 858 (+2) cases and 23 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 582 (+0) cases and 11 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 191 (+2) cases and 7 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 198 (+0) cases and 2 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 92 (+0) cases and 1 (+0) death.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

