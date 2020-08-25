Hottest day of the week tomorrow

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - HOT AND HUMID... That’s the key to the next 2, and maybe 3, days here in Michiana, then it will become much more comfortable as we head through the weekend. Some areas, mainly north and east of South Bend, had showers and storms today. Niles even had some wind damage first thing this morning in a storm. We’ll stay dry now overnight, Wednesday and Wednesday night. By later Thursday we’ll have a chance for a spotty thunderstorm. Later Friday and Friday night will be our best chance to get rain and storms. They could linger into early Saturday, but most of the weekend will be drier and much more comfortable...

Tonight: Clearing and muggy. Low: 70, Wind: E 5-10

Wednesday: Hot and humid with lots of sunshine. High: 94, Heat Index: 100-102, Wind: SW 7-14

Wednesday night: Muggy with clear skies. Low: 72

Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Spotty t’storm possible late in the day. High: 92

