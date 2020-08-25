Advertisement

Hottest day of the week tomorrow

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - HOT AND HUMID... That’s the key to the next 2, and maybe 3, days here in Michiana, then it will become much more comfortable as we head through the weekend. Some areas, mainly north and east of South Bend, had showers and storms today. Niles even had some wind damage first thing this morning in a storm. We’ll stay dry now overnight, Wednesday and Wednesday night. By later Thursday we’ll have a chance for a spotty thunderstorm. Later Friday and Friday night will be our best chance to get rain and storms. They could linger into early Saturday, but most of the weekend will be drier and much more comfortable...

Tonight: Clearing and muggy. Low: 70, Wind: E 5-10

Wednesday: Hot and humid with lots of sunshine. High: 94, Heat Index: 100-102, Wind: SW 7-14

Wednesday night: Muggy with clear skies. Low: 72

Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Spotty t’storm possible late in the day. High: 92

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

WNDU Weather Forecast

Updated: 56 minutes ago

News

Dangerous heat and humidity settle in to Michiana

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day as heat indices reach the 100s.

News

Record-breaking Atlantic Basin Hurricane 2020 season continues

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Warm Gulf waters increase potential for developing tropical storms

First Alert Weather

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 8-25-2020 First Alert Weather

Updated: 11 hours ago
Warm Gulf waters increase potential for developing tropical storms

Latest News

Forecast

Hot weather continues for a while

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:17 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
HOT...HOT...HOT... That's the way it looks for the next 3, and maybe 4, days across Michiana. So you may have to try and find ways of staying cool in the afternoons and evenings...whether that's air conditioning or water. Wednesday looks like the peak of the heat/humidity, so we're calling that a First Alert Weather Day. Much more comfortable air comes out way over the weekend and most of next week. The cool front that brings the comfortable air could bring showers and storms from late Thursday through Friday. In the mean time, there is a small chance for some of us to get a quick thunderstorm Tuesday morning, as a complex of storms mainly passes north of us...

First Alert Weather

WNDU Weather Forecast

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:14 PM EDT

News

One-two punch in the Gulf from Tropical Storms Marco and Laura

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:11 AM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Drought in Michiana could be helped by tropical moisture from Marco and Laura.

News

Scorching week ahead with heat indices in the 100s

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 8:55 AM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Dangerous heat for the next 4 days in Michiana

First Alert Weather

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU First Alert Weather 8-24-2020

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 8:55 AM EDT
Intense heat for the final week of August in Michiana

Forecast

Warm and humid weekend with an isolated chance of a shower

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Warmer and more humid air is moving into Michiana. This warmth will stay with us through next week and we will feel like the middle 90s by early next week as the humidity ticks up. A slight chance of a shower for the second half of the weekend. Otherwise we remain dry.