Advertisement

High Life Band closes the show for free summer concert series

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It was a hot and sunny night for a free concert in Mishawaka.

The High Life Band took the stage at the Battell Park Bandshell tonight, in the last of the Mishawaka summer concert series.

There was dancing, lots of socializing, and of course people wearing masks at tonight's event.

Some people say the summer concerts are “the best part about this summer.”

“These concerts on Monday nights and the concerts at Central Park on Thursday nights are the one thing all summer I look forward to. The music is free, people are happy to be just enjoying nature and listen, and it’s just been, the best part of the summer really,” said Brenda Martindale

For a list of dates and venues for future summer concerts, visit the City of Mishawaka government website.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Solar farm approved in Pulaski County

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Carly Miller
A solar farm in Pulaski County has been approved.

Crime

Police looking for suspect in St. Joe, MI shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The victim identified the suspect as Shinnarah Lashay Bailey, 25, of Benton Harbor.

News

2020 Four Winds Invite to be held without fans

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The tournament, which is part of the Symetra Tour: Road to the LPGA, was postponed until September because of the pandemic.

Forecast

Hot weather continues for a while

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
HOT...HOT...HOT... That's the way it looks for the next 3, and maybe 4, days across Michiana. So you may have to try and find ways of staying cool in the afternoons and evenings...whether that's air conditioning or water. Wednesday looks like the peak of the heat/humidity, so we're calling that a First Alert Weather Day. Much more comfortable air comes out way over the weekend and most of next week. The cool front that brings the comfortable air could bring showers and storms from late Thursday through Friday. In the mean time, there is a small chance for some of us to get a quick thunderstorm Tuesday morning, as a complex of storms mainly passes north of us...

Latest News

News

St. Joseph County leaf pickup program already raising questions

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mark Peterson
It’s less than a week old yet some questions and concerns are already being raised about the new St. Joseph County leaf pickup program.

News

Fact Check: Taking a closer look at Qanon

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Zach Horner
You may have seen the hashtags ‘save our children’ and ‘save the children’ making the rounds online, but who is behind the movement?

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: Abdominal aortic aneurysms

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Abdominal aortic aneurysms often cause no symptoms, even as they grow in the major blood vessel leading away from the heart.

News

Priest uses pandemic to restore stones at historic cemetery

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Niles is where Pastor Christian Johnston spends his afternoons bringing broken pieces back to life.

News

USPS says little-to-no delays expected amid increase of mail-in voting

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
Even though new policy changes have turned the United Postal Service for many locals from reliable to risky, officials say most of the changes are ones residents have seen before.

News

Update: Boy found in pond has died

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
We're learning that a two-year-old boy, who was pulled from a pond over the weekend in Kosciusko County, has died.