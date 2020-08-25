High Life Band closes the show for free summer concert series

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It was a hot and sunny night for a free concert in Mishawaka.

The High Life Band took the stage at the Battell Park Bandshell tonight, in the last of the Mishawaka summer concert series.

There was dancing, lots of socializing, and of course people wearing masks at tonight's event.

Some people say the summer concerts are “the best part about this summer.”

“These concerts on Monday nights and the concerts at Central Park on Thursday nights are the one thing all summer I look forward to. The music is free, people are happy to be just enjoying nature and listen, and it’s just been, the best part of the summer really,” said Brenda Martindale

For a list of dates and venues for future summer concerts, visit the City of Mishawaka government website.

