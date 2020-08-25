HAWK signals, what they are and how they work

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Traffic lights known as a HAWK signal are becoming more common on busy roads, but do you know the proper way to respond to them?

16 News Now took a look at some of these signals in Michiana and spoke with police to learn more about how they work.

They are typically found in places with heavy of traffic and are designed to help pedestrians and bicyclists cross the road as safe as possible.

HAWK stands for high-intensity activated crosswalk, and is a traffic signal you may see while driving in Michiana.

“It’s not on unless someone comes up and pushes the button. Where you see it right now with nothing lit up is how it is when normal traffic is flowing through,” SBPD Traffic and Special Events Sergeant Brad Rohrscheib explained.

Let's walk through how they work.

If the signal is dark, it is okay to drive through the crosswalk.

If you see a flashing yellow light, that means to slow down because someone is needing to cross.

If you see a solid yellow light, be prepared to stop.

Once the two red lights appear, you should be stopped because someone is crossing the road.

Flashing red lights mean you should come to a stop and can proceed if the crosswalk is clear.

Once the signal goes away, you are able to proceed as normal.

“This type of signal is a good intermediate device in an area that doesn’t justify a full traffic signal, but it makes it a lot safer for pedestrians to cross,” Rohrscheib said.

16 News Now took a look at two of these signals on Tuesday, one on Twyckenham Drive by Notre Dame’s campus and another on Cleveland Road right off of Indiana 933.

“I do see a little bit of a learning curve with drivers not totally knowing what to do. A lot of it is similar to a normal stoplight with the yellow and red. I think there is confusion during the flashing red if they’re able to proceed or not,” Rohrscheib said.

Police say that if someone were to disregard a HAWK signal’s red light, they could receive a ticket.

“Definitely be aware. Obviously, they’re increasing in the area, and for good reason, definitely in those high pedestrian areas,” Rohrscheib said.

The next time that you see a HAWK signal while you’re driving, make sure to pay attention to what it is telling you to do to keep yourself and others safe.

