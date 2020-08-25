Gov. Whitmer asks Michiganders to get flu shot amid pandemic

Mich. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference to provide an update to the state’s response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Governor got a flu shot during today's press conference in an effort to urge Michiganders to get the vaccine, as flu season creeps closer and the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Today, the state launched the 'Facing The Flu' campaign to encourage Michiganders to get a vaccine.

Last year, only 30 percent of Michigan residents got the flu vaccine and the state health department hopes this new campaign will increase that number.

If there’s a flu outbreak and a surge in COVID-19 cases, like we saw back in March, healthcare systems could be overwhelmed and unable to deal with the number of people being hospitalized. Governor Whitmer says doing your part during the pandemic, means getting a flu shot.

