Advertisement

Effort underway to open homeless shelter in Knox

By Mark Peterson
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOX, Ind. (WNDU) - Homelessness may be more pronounced in larger cities but efforts are now underway to open a shelter in Knox—population 3,500.

You typically don’t see homeless people sleeping in tents, or going through dumpsters in Starke County.

But what they have seen recently, is an offer to donate a building to serve as a homeless shelter in Knox.

“Building gives us a $120,000 dollar head start that we don’t have to raise,” said Matt Ohime with the Starke County Resource Center. “So there’s a growing group of people, it’s actually through the churches, that are excited about partnering together to do something greater for our already great community.”

But opposition seems to be building

In the dense residential neighborhood where the donated building sits.

Albeit opposition to the location of the proposed shelter, not necessarily the concept. “Absolutely not, just not this building. Nope, not that building, not in a residential area. There’s just too many elderly people, have a lot of kids in the area,” said Knox resident Ariel Kring.

“I realize the need to be cared for, and accepted as part of the community, but that comes after the rehabilitation,” advised Knox resident John Turner.

The push for the shelter grew out of stepped up efforts in the schools to identify homeless students. Peggy Shidaker has been the homeless liaison for Knox Community Schools for three years.

“Last year we had one of our senior men came in, one of our senior students. I knew something wasn’t right that day and I asked him what was wrong. Well it was the middle of January, it was a cold night, he slept that night in a car,” Shidaker says.

Shidaker says she has also encountered students sleeping in campers, tents and motels.

According to Ohime between the three Starke County school districts last year 50 homeless students were identified.

Starke County Resource Center will hold a meeting for donors and supporters in late August.

Its petition to rezone the proposed shelter property is still pending before the city Board of Zoning Appeals.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

9-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed laid to rest

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
Nine-year-old Tre'von Barnett, who was accidentally shot and killed at his South Bend home last week, was laid to rest on Tuesday.

Forecast

Hottest day of the week tomorrow

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
HOT AND HUMID... That's the key to the next 2, and maybe 3, days here in Michiana, then it will become much more comfortable as we head through the weekend. Some areas, mainly north and east of South Bend, had showers and storms today. Niles even had some wind damage first thing this morning in a storm. We'll stay dry now overnight, Wednesday and Wednesday night. By later Thursday we'll have a chance for a spotty thunderstorm. Later Friday and Friday night will be our best chance to get rain and storms. They could linger into early Saturday, but most of the weekend will be drier and much more comfortable...

News

Tree falls on home in Niles after early morning storms

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jack Springgate
Those who only had to pick up loose branches from their front yards should consider themselves lucky compared to Niles resident Charles Wetmore, who had a tree fall on his home.

AP

AP Exclusive: Inmate beaten to death at federal lockup

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The FBI is investigating the killing of an inmate who was beaten to death at a federal lockup in Indiana.

Latest News

AP

Paralympic documentary: ‘None of the bodies look the same’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Netflix is releasing a new film about the Paralympics and its athletes.

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: How to manage OCD in the pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
So, what can you do when you can't stop doing what you're doing?

News

Local college students face punishment for breaking COVID-19 safety guidelines

Updated: 1 hours ago
Local colleges and universities explain the severity of violating campus policies related to COVID-19 safety.

News

HAWK signals, what they are and how they work

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
HAWK signals are becoming more common on roads with heavy traffic, but how do they work?

News

South Bend Cubs announce next movie night

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
"Rookie of the Year" will be played on the video board Sept. 4.

News

Gov. Whitmer asks Michiganders to get flu shot amid pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
On Tuesday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference to provide an update to the state’s response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.