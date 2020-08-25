Dragic scores 23, 5th-seeded Heat sweep Pacers to advance

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Goran Dragic scored 23 points and the fifth-seeded Miami Heat completed a first-round sweep of the Indiana Pacers with a 99-87 victory. Tyler Herro had 16 points and Bam Adebayo added 14 points and 19 rebounds for the Heat, who made it out of the first round for the first time since 2016. Victor Oladipo had 25 points and Myles Turner added 22 points and 14 rebounds for the Pacers, who have dropped four straight postseason series to the Heat since 2012. Heat guard Jimmy Butler left the game in the first quarter with a left shoulder strain. He returned after halftime.

