Dangerous heat and humidity settle in to Michiana

TODAY:

Another hot and humid day. Almost an exact repeat of Monday with a mild start and a sweltering afternoon. Early showers on the radar will be in our NE communities on/off from 7 to 11am. Expect rain in Berrien, Cass (MI), Elkhart, St. Joseph (IN) Counties. Higher levels of humidity expected after rain showers move through. Temperatures top out in the low 90s.

TONIGHT:

An uncomfortable evening. Lows in the low 70s with a mugginess to the air. Very warm and humid Wednesday morning.

TOMORROW:

Wednesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to the oppressive heat. High temperatures reach the middle 90s at heat indices soar into the low 100s. We’ve had days like this already this season, but it’s a good reminder to stay hydrated! Limit strenuous activity and crank up the AC. We’re sunny and dry Wednesday before showers arrive late Thursday.

