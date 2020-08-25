Advertisement

California ski resort, site of 1960 Winter Olympics, changing name because of offensive word

A sign marking the 1960 Winter Olympics is seen by a chairlift at Squaw Valley Ski Resort in Olympic Valley, Calif., July 9, 2020. The ski resort is changing its name to remove a derogatory term for Native American women.
A sign marking the 1960 Winter Olympics is seen by a chairlift at Squaw Valley Ski Resort in Olympic Valley, Calif., July 9, 2020. The ski resort is changing its name to remove a derogatory term for Native American women.(AP Photo/Haven Daley)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAHOE CITY, Calif. (AP) — California’s popular Squaw Valley Ski Resort will change its name because the word “squaw” is a derogatory term for Native American women, officials announced Tuesday. The site was the scene of the 1960 Winter Olympics.

The decision was reached after consulting with local Native American groups and extensive research into the etymology and history of the term "squaw," said Ron Cohen, president and COO of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows.

The word "squaw," derived from the Algonquin language, may have once simply meant "woman," but over generations, the word morphed into a misogynist and racist term to disparage indigenous women.

"While we love our local history and the memories we all associate with this place as it has been named for so long, we are confronted with the overwhelming evidence that the term 'squaw' is considered offensive," Cohen said.

Work to find a new name will start immediately and is expected to be announced next year, he said.

When settlers arrived in the 1850s in the area where the Sierra Nevada resort is now located, they first saw only Native American women working in a meadow. The land near Lake Tahoe was believed to have been given the name Squaw Valley by those early settlers.

Regional California tribes have asked for the name of the resort to be changed numerous times over the years, with little success.

The renaming is one of many efforts across the nation to address colonialism and indigenous oppression, including the removal of statues of Christopher Columbus, a symbol to many of European colonization and the death of native people.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

U. of Alabama students, businesses react to bars shutting down in Tuscaloosa

Updated: moments ago
Earlier in the day, UA and city officials said the fall is in “serious jeopardy” if things do not improve.

Coronavirus

Bars closed for 2 weeks in Tuscaloosa

Updated: moments ago
|

National

American Airlines plans 19,000 furloughs, layoffs in October

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The furloughs and management layoffs are in addition to 23,500 employees who accepted buyouts, retired early or took long-term leaves of absence.

National

RNC Day 2: Republicans rally behind Trump

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
Republicans seek to flip the Democrats' script with their own pandemic-era convention.

Latest News

National

Jacob Blake’s dad says son left paralyzed by Wisconsin police shooting

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The father of a Black man who was shot, apparently in the back, by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, says his son was left paralyzed from the waist down.

National

Evacuations ordered as Hurricane Laura aims at U.S. coast

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Thousands of people were ordered to evacuate the Texas and Louisiana coasts Tuesday as Laura strengthened into a hurricane that forecasters said could slam into land as a major storm with ferocious winds and deadly flooding.

Coronavirus

FDA chief apologizes for overstating plasma effect on virus

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Responding to an outcry from medical experts, Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn on Tuesday apologized for overstating the life-saving benefits of treating COVID-19 patients with convalescent plasma.

News

Votes for Women exhibit opens at The History Museum

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
Votes for Women opened in August, and it explores the ratification of the 19th Amendment.

National

McDonald’s launches new McNugget, McFlurry flavors

Updated: 1 hour ago
It’s an attempt by McDonald’s to lure customers back during the pandemic.

National Politics

WHAT TO WATCH: Melania, Pompeo and Trump at GOP convention

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
First lady Melania Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are the featured speakers Tuesday at the Republican National Convention.