AP Exclusive: Inmate beaten to death at federal lockup

FILE - In this July 17, 2020, file photo the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind., is shown. The Justice Department scheduled two additional federal executions on Friday, July 31, an announcement that comes weeks after it fought off last-minute legal challenges and successfully resumed federal executions following a 17-year pause. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
FILE - In this July 17, 2020, file photo the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind., is shown. The Justice Department scheduled two additional federal executions on Friday, July 31, an announcement that comes weeks after it fought off last-minute legal challenges and successfully resumed federal executions following a 17-year pause. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) - The FBI is investigating the killing of an inmate who was beaten to death at a federal lockup in Indiana.

An autopsy report obtained by The Associated Press shows the May death of 59-year-old Jose Nieves-Galarza was a homicide caused by “blunt-force injuries” that caused him to bleed to death in his cell.

The U.S. Bureau of Prisons did not respond to questions about whether any inmates or staff have been disciplined in the attack, which nearly ruptured the man’s aorta.

The killing is at least the third in recent months inside a federal prison.

The killings are among the latest security issues for the federal Bureau of Prisons, which has been plagued by chronic violence, serious misconduct and persistent staffing shortages.

