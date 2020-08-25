9-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed laid to rest

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a service that began with tears as family and friends of nine-year-old Tre’von Barnett prepared to say goodbye one last time on Tuesday.

“Our community has suffered a tremendous loss by a gun going off accidentally and taking the life of a child,” Mishawaka Police Lt. Tim Williams told 16 News Now.

Barnett’s life touched so many others including his grandmother who says her grandson always made her smile.

“You guys call him Tre’von, but that’s my ‘snoops.’ He was dynamic, really energetic, just full of life,” Barnett’s grandmother says.

Barnett was also full of love for his neighbors, ones he considered family.

“He used to come and he would run over to our house and give me big hugs and say, ‘You know what, you’re going to be my big sister now,‘” one neighbor says.

But Tre’von’s love was not only limited to just family, friends, or even his neighbors, it was felt by his teachers too.

“Tre’von is one of our beloved scholars who is near and dear to our hearts. A scholar who is articulate and loved being engaged around his friends,” Muessel Elementary School Principal Dr. Libby Wilson says.

One of Barnett’s closest neighborhood friends was also visually emotional after seeing his best friend laid to rest.

“Tre’von, he was my best buddy, and I miss him. I had fun with him. I always played with him. He always asked me if I wanted to play something with him or do something and I said yeah,” the young boy told the more than 100 people at Barnett’s service.

And while the life of a young Tre’von has come to an end, a new life for his family begins, one that neighbors say family members won’t have to walk through alone.

“Any time, any time, you don’t even have to call, just come over. My doors are always open, my home is yours whenever, wherever,” one neighbor told Barnett’s brothers.

“He’s always going to be in our heart. Tre’von’s body may be in that case, but his soul is always going to be in our minds and our hearts,” another neighbor said.

As a request from the family, gun locks were also passed out before Tuesday’s service to ensure that what happened to nine-year-old Tre’von Barnett does not happen again to someone else’s child.

