USPS says little-to-no delays expected amid increase of mail-in voting

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Shipping your mail is pretty simple. But these days, getting your mail to where it needs to go is questionable, especially ahead of a presidential election during a pandemic.

And even though new policy changes have turned the United Postal Service for many locals from reliable to risky, officials say most of the changes are ones residents have seen before.

For example, the removing of blue collection boxes, according to USPS, is a decades-long protocol with over 30,000 boxes removed and an average of 3,500 boxes removed per year over the last 10 years.

As for sorting machines, the same ones Postmaster General Louis Dejoy says will not be replaced, they are reportedly used one-third of their available machine time -- not as productive as expected.

Despite no answer from local USPS officials on how those two changes may impact mail-in voting for residents in Michiana, a published article on the USPS website is putting it back on the states to get things right this November.

The article states in part, “Currently, certain states have deadlines for requesting and casting mail in ballots that are incongruous with the Postal Service’s delivery standards. Many of these laws do not consider the new realities of increased vote-by-mail anticipated during the COVID-19 pandemic this year.”

Considering these new realities, USPS says even if all 330 million Americans voted by mail this election season, delivering their mail on time won’t be a problem considering that total is only three quarters of what the Postal Service delivers in a single day.

If your mail is delayed, or taking longer than expected, officials say to contact your local USPS office for help.

