Update: Boy found in pond has died

NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) -

We're learning that a two-year-old boy, who was pulled from a pond over the weekend in Kosciusko County, has died.

Officers were dispatched to a pond near Nappanee just before 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The boy, identified by investigators as Jordan Lambright, was given CPR before he was taken to the hospital.

This incident is still under investigation by Indiana Conservation Officers.

