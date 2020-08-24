Advertisement

Stop Means Stop for School Buses campaign underway

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As the school year gets underway, WNDU is once again teaming up with Lochmandy Auto Group and concerned parents across Michiana to support bus stop safety.

You can show your support by placing a “Stop Means Stop” sign in your yard—especially if you live near a bus stop. These signs are a reminder to drivers to watch for stopped school buses, to obey the law, and to keep our kids safe.

"Kids are worried about getting to school, they're not necessarily worried about their safety and they shouldn't have to be," said Ryan Takacs of the South Bend Fire Department. "We're adults, we're behind the wheel of the car. Pay attention."

Signs will be given out at locations throughout Michiana while supplies last. To view a list of locations, click here.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Notre Dame reports 30 new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
There have been a total of 448 positive tests from 3,222 total tests since August 3.

News

One-two punch in the Gulf from Tropical Storms Marco and Laura

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Drought in Michiana could be helped by tropical moisture from Marco and Laura.

News

Scorching week ahead with heat indices in the 100s

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Dangerous heat for the next 4 days in Michiana

News

Silver Alert issued for missing Martin County man

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Jesse Martinez, a 45 year old Hispanic male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 260 pounds, black hair with brown eyes.

Latest News

News

Stabbing reported at Hickory Village Apartments in Mishawaka

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Police are investigating an incident at Hickory Village Apartments in Mishawaka.

News

Police investigating shooting in Mishawaka

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Shooting at the 100 block of Roosevelt just after 11 p.m. on Sunday.

News

Downtown Elkhart winery hit by pandemic shortly after opening

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
A downtown Elkhart winery was hit by pandemic shortly after opening.

News

Downtown Elkhart winery hit by pandemic shortly after opening

Updated: 13 hours ago
After being closed for weeks, the winery on Main Street is back open now at 50 percent capacity, and following the guidelines necessary to bring in business.

Indiana

Open house held for Pulaski County solar farm project

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
This comes one day before county commissioners are supposed to vote on the approval of the solar project, “Mammoth Solar.”

News

Open house held for Pulaski County solar farm project

Updated: 13 hours ago
The project would turn 4,500 acres of land into a solar panel development in two years.