Stop Means Stop for School Buses campaign underway

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As the school year gets underway, WNDU is once again teaming up with Lochmandy Auto Group and concerned parents across Michiana to support bus stop safety.

You can show your support by placing a “Stop Means Stop” sign in your yard—especially if you live near a bus stop. These signs are a reminder to drivers to watch for stopped school buses, to obey the law, and to keep our kids safe.

"Kids are worried about getting to school, they're not necessarily worried about their safety and they shouldn't have to be," said Ryan Takacs of the South Bend Fire Department. "We're adults, we're behind the wheel of the car. Pay attention."

Signs will be given out at locations throughout Michiana while supplies last. To view a list of locations, click here.