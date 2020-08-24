Silver Alert issued for missing Martin County man

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Jesse Martinez, a 45 year old Hispanic male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 260 pounds, black hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark shirt, grey pants with black pockets on the knees and is possibly wearing glasses.

Jesse is missing from Loogootee, Indiana which is 99 miles southwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 1:00 pm. He is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Jesse Martinez, contact the Martin County Sheriff’s Office at 812-247-3726 or 911.

