Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing Martin County man

Silver Alert for Jesse Martinez
Silver Alert for Jesse Martinez(Indiana State Police)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Jesse Martinez, a 45 year old Hispanic male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 260 pounds, black hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark shirt, grey pants with black pockets on the knees and is possibly wearing glasses.

Jesse is missing from Loogootee, Indiana which is 99 miles southwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 1:00 pm.  He is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance. 

If you have any information on Jesse Martinez, contact the Martin County Sheriff’s Office at     812-247-3726 or 911.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One-two punch in the Gulf from Tropical Storms Marco and Laura

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Drought in Michiana could be helped by tropical moisture from Marco and Laura.

News

Scorching week ahead with heat indices in the 100s

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Dangerous heat for the next 4 days in Michiana

News

Stabbing reported at Hickory Village Apartments in Mishawaka

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Police are investigating an incident at Hickory Village Apartments in Mishawaka.

News

Police investigating shooting in Mishawaka

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Shooting at the 100 block of Roosevelt just after 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Latest News

News

Downtown Elkhart winery hit by pandemic shortly after opening

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
A downtown Elkhart winery was hit by pandemic shortly after opening.

News

Downtown Elkhart winery hit by pandemic shortly after opening

Updated: 9 hours ago
After being closed for weeks, the winery on Main Street is back open now at 50 percent capacity, and following the guidelines necessary to bring in business.

Indiana

Open house held for Pulaski County solar farm project

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
This comes one day before county commissioners are supposed to vote on the approval of the solar project, “Mammoth Solar.”

News

Open house held for Pulaski County solar farm project

Updated: 10 hours ago
The project would turn 4,500 acres of land into a solar panel development in two years.

Michigan

Michigan reports 4 more coronavirus deaths. 768 new cases

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
There have been at least 6,393 deaths and 96,792 confirmed cases throughout the state.

News

Notre Dame reports 19 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
There have been a total of 408 confirmed cases from 2,339 tests since August 3.